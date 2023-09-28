Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Chopper Joins Hot Toys Growing Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6 Scale Collection

Coming right off the screen of the newest Disney+ Star Wars series, Chopper is back and with a new 1/6 scale figure

A new galactic adventure awaits as rumors grow for the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Coming right off the screen of the new Disney+ series Ahosoka comes a new 1/6 scale Star Wars figure from Hot Toys. Prepare to welcome the sassy little astromech droid Chopper as seen in Star Wars: Rebels and Ahsoka. This meticulously crafted figure captures the spunky attitude and chaotic personality of Chopper in remarkable detail. C1-10P stands at 7" tall and features a weathered deco along with some swappable parts with arms, an antenna, and a center wheel. Chopper will also come with a tracking device, a Professor Huyang hologram, and some LED elements. Whether you're a fan of the droids, Star Wars: Rebels, or the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, then this new Hot Toys figure is for you. Pre-orders will be arriving soon right here, and be sure to check out some of the other Ahsoka figures with Sabine Wren, Ahsoka, and Hera.

Star Wars: Ahsoka 1/6th Scale Chopper Collectible Figure

"A beat-up, patched together astromech droid dating back to the Clone Wars, C1-10P — or Chopper —is a reliable droid who has served with Hera Syndulla for decades. Loyal to a fault, with a cranky personality to match his weathered finish, during the age of the Empire, Chopper served the Ghost crew in everything from ship maintenance to undercover missions and combat."

"Continuing to expand the Ahsoka collectible series, Hot Toys is pleased to present the 1/6th scale Chopper collectible figure! The collectible figure is specially crafted with highly detailed mechanical construction body and LED light-up function, amazing paint applications, attachable arms and wheel leg. More detailed accessories including Professor Huyang hologram miniature and a tracking device. This great little droid is surely going to be a wonderful addition to your Star Wars collection!"

