Batman Takes A Beating with New DC Comics MAFEX Release

Clear your shelves as some brand new MAFEX figures are on the way including a new Battle Damaged Batman figure

Article Summary Medicom unveils a battle damaged Batman: Hush MAFEX figure with detailed sculpt and premium articulation.

Features iconic blue and gray batsuit with torn details, paying homage to the acclaimed Hush storyline.

Includes three interchangeable head sculpts, a wired fabric cape, sword, batarangs, and grapple hooks.

The figure is priced at $90 with a September 2026 release; pre-orders are open on select collectible sites.

Batman: Hush is a landmark DC Comics storyline that took readers to the emotional depths of modern-day Batman. Written by Jeph Loeb with art by Jim Lee, the story follows the Dark Knight as he becomes the target of a coordinated series of attacks from nearly every major figure in his rogues' gallery. What begins as your stand mission turns into a larger and deadlier conspiracy with the debut of a new mysterious villain: Hush. Manipulating events from the shadows, Hush has Batman not only taking on some of his greatest enemies, such as the Joker, Poison Ivy, and Killer Croc, but also his closest allies, including Superman. Medicom is now putting Batman back into the action as they debut their newest DC Comics MAFEX figure with a new Battle Damaged figure.

Just like the rest of Medicom's impressive MAFEX figures, the Caped Crusader is fully articulated with a wired soft goods cape and an impressive sculpt. This version showcases his iconic blue and gray batsuit, with some torn elements, specifically around the arms. Batman will also come with three swappable portraits, as well as some fun accessories, including a sword, two batarangs, and grapple hooks. If you need a new Batman for your MAFEX collection, then look no further, and pre-orders are already starting to arrive online, with more sites getting them soon. This Battle Damaged Dark Night from Hush is priced at $90 and is set to arrive in September 2026.

MAFEX Batman Damage Ver. (Batman: Hush Ver.)

"Both the best form and outstanding movable area! The strongest action figure in history! Scheduled to be released in September 2026 Mafex No.295 MAFEX BATMAN DAMAGE Ver. A damaged version of Batman, as seen in the comic "Batman: Hush," is now part of the "MAFEX" action-figure series from Medicom! This amazingly posable Bat-figure features three interchangeable heads with different expressions, weapons such as a sword and a batarang, and a fabric cape. A posable figure stand is included too. Order this iconic hero for your own collection today!"

