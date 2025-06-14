Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hot Toys Debuts 1/6 New Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Saesee Tiin

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hot Toy as they unveiled their newest 1/6 scale Star Wars figure from Revenge of the Sith

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a detailed 1/6 scale Saesee Tiin figure from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Features include LED green lightsaber, fabric Jedi robes, rolling eyes, and Clone Wars gauntlets.

Stands 12" tall with 31 points of articulation and multiple accessories for display options.

Pre-orders available for $260 via Sideshow Collectibles, shipping December 2026.

Saesee Tiin is one of the more mysterious yet powerful Jedi Masters from the prequel era of Star Wars films. He serves on the Jedi High Council throughout the Clone Wars and is part of the horned Iktotchi species of the moon Iktotch. Saesee Tiin is known for his unmatched skills as a pilot and a strong connection to the Force, particularly in telepathy. Not much of him is seen on screen with this Jedi Master in Star Wars: The Clone Wars or the prequel films, but his character stands out. Hot Toys is bringing this Jedi Master to life with their latest Star Wars 1/6 scale release. Saesee Tiin comes in at 12" tall, 31 points of articulation, with a fabric outfit and an impressive head sculpt.

Despite being slain by Palpatine, his Jedi Master comes with an LED green lightsaber, removable Jedi robe, swappable hands, and Clone Wars forearm gauntlets. Hot Toys has also included a separate rolling eyeballs feature for him and a swappable green lightsaber blade to capture some motion effects. Star Wars fans will be able to build up their very own 1/6 scale Jedi Council collection with this release, which is priced at $260. Pre-orders are already live with Sideshow Collectibles with a December 2026 release date.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – Saesee Tiin 1/6 Figure

"The imposing Saesee Tiin was a member of the Jedi Council during the final years of the Republic. In addition to being a skilled, courageous master of the lightsaber, he was also a capable starfighter pilot. Tiin voyaged to Naboo to attend the funeral of fallen Jedi Qui-Gon Jinn, and the jubilant celebration that marked the liberation of that outlying world. Ten years after this event, Tiin was still an active member of the Jedi Order and a vital battlefield general in the Clone Wars."

"In Revenge of the Sith, he joins Mace Windu, Kit Fisto, and Agen Kolar in confronting Chancellor Palpatine, ultimately becoming one of the first Jedi casualties in the execution of Order 66. Known for his strategic mind, telepathic acumen, and unwavering sense of duty, Tiin stands as a symbol of the Jedi's final stand against the dark side."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!