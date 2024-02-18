Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: godzilla, The Return of Godzilla, x-plus

X-Plus Brings Cybot Godzilla from The Return of Godzilla to Life

The Cybot Godzilla model that was used alongside costume for filming in the hit 1984 film has been brought to life from X-Plus

Article Summary X-Plus debuts a new Cybot Godzilla model, standing 13.38 inches tall from the 1984 film.

The 1984's Cybot Godzilla featured advanced animatronics for dynamic facial expressions.

Pre-orders for the collectible are available now with a June 2024 release date, priced at $175.

MONSTER MAKER 28 captures the original Cybot's essence with Shunsuke Niwa’s craftsmanship.

The Cybot Godzilla was introduced in the 1984 film The Return of Godzilla and was a model that was used alongside the traditional screen used costume. Return of Godzilla was an interesting film that is part of the legacy of this monster as it shows a different tone for the king. A new model was used for this film to give the King of the Monsters a deadlier look, which was a impressive 16 foot tall animatronic version of Godzilla. This model gave him a darker look, featuring longer teeth and a more aggressive expression, which stepped away from the 50s and 60s design. X-Plus is now giving Godzilla fans the ability to bring this piece of monster movie history home as they debut their own Cybot model that comes in at 13.38" tall. Everything fans love about The Return of Godzilla is faithfully sculpted here, and he'll make a great addition to any monstrous collection. Pre-orders are live online for $175 with a June 2024 release date.

Cybot Godzilla Returns with New Collectible from X-Plus

"Cybot Godzilla from The Return of Godzilla (released in 1984) joins the lineup! This film was the first released in 9 years since the 1975 film Terror of Mechagodzilla. This large-scale model, referred to as Cybot Godzilla was used in addition to the Godzilla costume for filming the 1984 film. It stood at 5 meters (16 feet) tall and featured movable parts such as the eyes, mouth, and snout, allowing Godzilla to have a larger range of facial expressions not seen in previous works."

"MONSTER MAKER 28 has taken this very Cybot Godzilla and transformed it into an incredible 34cm tall model that fully captures Shunsuke Niwa's signature style and delicate craftsmanship. It recreates that memorable image of Godzilla with its arms spread out wide and forward-facing piercing glare. Don't let the chance to enjoy these amazing scenes once again from the film slip away. Order yours today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!