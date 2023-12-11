Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: disney, lego, the little mermaid

Atlantica Awaits with LEGO's The Little Mermaid Mini Replica Castle

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a new replica mini castle from The Little Mermaid

The seaweed is always greener in someone else lake, but now your lake can have a castle with LEGO's newest Disney set. Return Under the Sea with Princess Ariel and the new Mini Disney Castle set that comes in at 557 pieces. Joining Mickey Mouse and the Magic Kingdom, as well as Aladdin's Agrabah, is a list to Atlantic with Ariel herself. Standing at 8" tall, and 4" deep, this adorable Disney set faithfully builds a miniature replica of the legendary castle. the set will include a Disney Princess Ariel minifigure as well, to enhance its display. Based on the original The Little Mermaid animated film, this is a classic set that old and new Disney fans will appreciate. The LEGO Mini Disney Ariel's Castle is priced at $39.97 and is set for a January 2024 release. Be on the lookout for more Mini Disney sets with Peter Pan & Wendy, The Haunted Mansion, and more!

Build Your Very Own Mini Disney Ariel's Castle with LEGO

"Fans of Disney Princess buildable toys and The Little Mermaid movie aged 12 and up will enjoy endless imaginative role play with this mini model of Ariel's enchanting palace. Mini Disney Ariel's Castle (40708) is covered in golden details, incorporates various underwater features and includes an Ariel mini-doll figure. This portable buildable playset is part of the Mini Disney range of companion construction toys, sold separately."

Mini Disney Princess buildable toy for kids aged 12+ – Inspire girls and boys to enjoy role-play fun with this mini model of Ariel's palace from the original Disney Princess The Little Mermaid movie

Authentic elements – Ariel's Castle is covered in golden details, incorporates various underwater features and includes an Ariel mini-doll figure

Many ways to play – Kids can take the imaginative play wherever they go and, when the mermaid adventures have stopped for the day, the model makes a fun display piece

More building sets to collect – This portable construction playset is one of several (each sold separately) in the Mini Disney range

Mermaid gift for kids – Treat fans of Disney's original The Little Mermaid movie to this compactAriel's castle toy

Buildable fun – This 556-piece model stands over 8 in. (21 cm) high, 5 in. (14 cm) wide and 4 in. (12 cm) deep

