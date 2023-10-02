Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: darth vader, Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, star wars

Darth Vader Makes His Presence Known with New Gentle Giant Statues

It is that time when a nice new variety of statues have arrived from Diamond Select Toys including two for Darth Vader

Gentle Giant Ltd. has truly outdone itself this time with not one but two new remarkable Darth Vader statues for Star Wars collectors. The first statue portrays the iconic unmasked Darth Vader as seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. A lot of love and attention to detail was put into this 3,000-piece statue as it captures the haunting visage of Anakin Skywalker beneath the helmet. Standing 6" tall, Gentle Giant Ltd. shows off the man beneath the suit that is Darth Vader. The second statue commemorates the emotional climax of Star Wars: The Clone Wars as it shows off Darth Vader upon the wreckage of Ahsoka Tano's last mission. He is shown gripping Ahsoka Tano's ignited lightsaber, showing off the emotion that he did look for her after his fall. Clone Wars is a Gentle Giant Ltd. Website Exclusive and is priced at $300 with a Q2 2024 release right here. The Return of the Jedi Darth Vader is priced at $130 and can be found right here with another Q2 2024 release.

Return of the Jedi – Darth Vader (Unhelmeted) Mini Bust

"Gentle Giant LTD release! There is still good in him! From the closing scenes of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this 1/6 scale mini-bust depicts Darth Vader with his helmet removed, revealing the scarred face of Anakin Skywalker! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this realistic mini-bust is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

The Clone Wars Finale Milestones Statue – Website Exclusive

"It's the end of one chapter and the start of another in this new, web-exclusive Milestones statue! Based on the Clone Wars finale, this 1/6 scale statue of Darth Vader depicts him holding Ahsoka's blue lightsaber and standing on a snowy landscape near a discarded Clone Trooper helmet. Plus, if you line up the snow patterns just right, a portrait of Ahsoka appears! Measuring approximately 15 inches tall, this statue is limited to only 1000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

