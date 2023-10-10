Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts G1 The Transformers: The Movie Perceptor Figure

It is time for a blast from the past as Hasbro debuts some Retro The Transformers: The Movie figures with G1 Perceptor

Hasbro is back with another blast from the past as they dive back into their Transformers Retro G1 line. This set of robotic action figures are all designed just like their original G1 releases but with some updated deco based around the beloved 1986 Transformers animated film, The Transformers: The Movie. Each of these releases has special vintage styling, its own accessories, and some The Transformers: The Movie exclusive packaging. Preceptor has arrived next in the Walmart Exclusive line, bringing his brains and microscope converting abilities to life. G1 Preceptor comes with two blaster accessories, three blast effects, and coverts to his microscope mode in just 10 steps. Fans can find The Transformers: The Movie Retro G1 Preceptor right here on Hasbro Pulse, and it will arrive soon on Walmart right here.

The Transformers: The Movie Perceptor – Walmart Exclusive

"Re-experience the nostalgia of your favorite G1 action figures with the Transformers Retro Perceptor toy! Perceptor is often the first to observe distinct tactical deficiencies in the face of danger, but his complicated vocabulary often requires translation. Transformers Retro G1 action figures are designed like the original releases, updated with deco based on the 1986 animated film, The Transformers: The Movie. Figures feature vintage styling, accessories, and exclusive package art and tech specs inspired by the 1986 movie. Clip out and save the on-box tech specs to share, then see how this figure stacks up against other heroic Autobots and evil Decepticons (each sold separately)."

Includes: Figure, 4 accessories, and instructions.

ORIGINAL G1 TRANSFORMERS TOY DESIGN: This vintage G1 Perceptor toy is inspired by the original G1 release, featuring updated deco inspired by the character's appearance in The Transformers: The Movie

CLASSIC CONVERSION: Perceptor action figure features classic conversion from microscope to robot mode in 10 steps. Makes great gift toys for 8 year old boys and girls

VINTAGE ACCESSORIES: Transformers action figure for boys and girls comes with 2 blaster accessories and 3 blast effects

RETRO-INSPIRED PACKAGING: Inspired by the original G1 collectible action figure packaging, updated with a design inspired by The Transformers: The Movie, including artwork and bios based on the movie

TECH SPECS: Clip and save the tech specs included on the pack in the classic G1 style fans know and love to compare figures' strength, speed, firepower, and more (each sold separately, subject to availability)

