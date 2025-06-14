Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Darth Vader's TIE Advanced Flies in with New Star Wars TVC Starship

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they unveiled their newest set of Star Wars collectibles from around Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Darth Vader's TIE Advanced for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, packed with authentic detail.

The iconic TIE Advanced x1, seen in A New Hope, features a cockpit interior, sculpted deco, and battle damage panel.

Set includes a new articulated Darth Vader figure with alternate hands, unlit hilt, and signature red lightsaber.

Pre-orders start June 16, 2025, on Hasbro Pulse; priced at $139.99 with a scheduled Fall 2025 release.

The TIE Advanced x1 is piloted by Darth Vader and was seen on screen in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope. This prototype starfighter was manufactured by Sienar Fleet Systems and featured a hyperdrive and deflector shields. Its most memorable moment came during the Battle of Yavin, where Vader hunted Rebel pilots during Luke Skywalker's Trench Run. This was before being knocked off course by Han Solo's Millennium Falcon, and now this TIE Advanced comes to life.

Hasbro has unveiled their newest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release with Darth Vader's TIE Advanced set that features the ship and a new card-backed Vader. The TIE Advanced is loaded with details from A New Hope and other media, giving new love to the ship with its exterior and interior. Hasbro even included an interchangeable "damaged" wing panel to recreate that ending sequence. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader's TIE Advanced is priced at $139.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive on June 16, 2025, at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader's TIE Advanced

"Darth Vader piloted this TIE fighter above the first Death Star, using its blaster cannons and his Force abilities to blast Rebel starfighters into glittering fragments. Based on Darth Vader's Advanced TIE fighter from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale vehicle and action figure set makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features an intricate cockpit interior, authentic sculpt, and sleek deco modeled after the classic film."

"Pose out the included Darth Vader (TIE Advanced) figure — featuring film-inspired design and multiple articulation points — next to or inside his TIE fighter. Darth Vader comes with a set of alternate hands, an unlit hilt, and his signature red Lightsaber™. The vehicle includes an interchangeable "damaged" wing panel, so fans can recreate the scene at the end of the film."

