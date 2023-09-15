Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, sideshow

DC Comics Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Returns with Sideshow

Every universe needs a Batman and this one comes from the 19th century as he hunts for Jack the Ripper with Sideshow Collectibles

Prepare to journey into an alternate Gotham City once again with a stunning new Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles. The DC Comics Elseworlds story of Batman: Gotham by Gaslight comes to life featuring the bat bruting once more. This captivating masterpiece pays homage to the timeless graphic novel 'Gotham by Gaslight,' which was written by Brian Augustyn and illustrated by Mike Mignola. This version of the Dark Knight has been reimaged in a Victorian-era Gotham that has been plagued by the infamous serial killer known as Jack the Ripper. The World's Greatest Detective is on the case, and Sideshow Collectibles captures all the details of this steampunk setting in 20.5" tall. Batman's costume is meticulously crafted with a fully tailored fabric cape, stitched detail, and a Gotham City base. Fans can bring home the Gotham by Gaslight story for $700 with an August 2024 release, and pre-orders can be found here.

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Premium Format Figure

"Dive into the realm of DC Comics Elseworlds with this unique depiction of Batman that transports him to the 19th century in pursuit of Jack the Ripper. The Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Premium Format™ Figure measures 20.5" tall x 15" wide x 17" deep and captures a moment in time with the immersive environment base and action-packed pose. Bruce Wayne crouches atop a Victorian-era Gotham City rooftop as steam billows from surrounding pipes. He keeps his grappling hook at the ready as he uses his detective skills to track down the serial killer who has framed Batman for his murders."

"The Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Premium Format™ Figure has detailed sculptural elements as well as a fully tailored fabric cape, making this mixed media collectible an Elseworlds adventure for collectors to explore. The cape has a faux-leather exterior, a matte lined interior, and wire in the hem for dynamic posing. The semi-flexible grappling hook rope in his hands adds additional ability to style the piece."

"Batman's alternate universe costume also features a stitched-together look throughout the sculpt to reflect the historical setting. His arsenal of antiquated weaponry includes several daggers strapped to his leather-like utility belt, proving that the World's Greatest Detective always comes prepared, no matter where and when villains may strike. Help this historical hero stop a killer — track down the Batman: Gotham by Gaslight Premium Format™ Figure for your DC Comics statue collection today."

