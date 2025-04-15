Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Eradicator is Back at McFarlane from Return of Superman

A Crisis is coming upon the DC Multiverse but that is not stopping McFarlane Toys as they debut even. more DC Comics figures

Article Summary The Eradicator returns with a new McFarlane Gold Label Exclusive figure from DC Comics.

A thrilling edition to the DC Multiverse lineup, inspired by "Reign of the Supermen".

Features a new head sculpt, classic cape, and iconic supersuit from the comics.

Pre-order now for $22.99 with exclusive swappable hands but no other accessories.

Following Superman's death at the hands of Doomsday, the Eradicator emerged as one of four mysterious figures claiming to be Superman. Unlike the others, the Eradicator believed in preserving Kryptonian values above all else. He adopted a more ruthless approach to justice, often killing criminals who threatened the city without hesitation. He even used Superman's body as a power source in the Fortress of Solitude, which would unknowingly aid in the real Man of Steel's resurrection. At the end of Reign of the Supermen, the Eradicator would go on to redeem himself, sacrificing himself to save the real Superman during the final battle with the Cyborg Superman.

The Eradicator is returning to McFarlane Toys with his second DC Multiverse figure, and this one is now a Gold Label Exclusive. Witness the Reign of the Supermen once again with a new head sculpt for this release, keeping the same flowing cape and classic super suit. Despite the collector card, this DC Comics figure does not get any accessories, just a pair of swappable hands. Pre-orders for the new Eradicator arrive today for $22.99 online, including the McFarlane Toys Store.

DC Comics – Eradicator (Return of Superman)

"A Kryptonian AI superweapon, the Eradicator eliminated contaminating alien influences. On Earth, it built the Fortress of Solitude before trying to convert the planet into New Krypton. It took Superman's form after Doomsday killed him and, on his resurrection, melded with S.T.A.R. Labs scientist David Connor."





Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

ERADICATOR™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 extra hands and figure display base. Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!