Corpse Bride Gets Reanimated Once Again with Funko Pop

Funkoween is bringing back all the classics from Child's Play, Edward Scissorhands, Killer Klowns from Outer Space, and now 2005 stop motion film Tim Burton's Corpse Bride. This has been a film fans have wanted Pops for since we saw Nightmare Before Christmas Pops. The two main characters Victor Van Dort's and the Corpse Bride herself Emily have arrived! Victor will come with his beloved pet Scraps from the Land of the Dead. Victor is ready for an uneasy journey with his Funko Pop treatment but at least Scraps is along for the ride. Emily the Corpse Bride will be getting reanimated in this wave to and she is an undead delight. The colors on her figure just Pop and she would be a delight for any collector. Her design will defiantly please any Corpse Bride fan or any enthused Spooky Funko fans collection.

Both of these figures are nicely detailed and while they don't really capture the full essence of these characters they bring them into Pop form. I sure the packing with highlight these characters but I'm more of the Emily Pops rather than Victors. I feel like her sculpt and design are pretty spooky whether your a fan of the film or not. Now dedicate fans can get creative and use these as wedding cake toppers instead of having customs ordered. The Tim Burton's Corpse Bride Funko Pops are both set to release in August 2020. Pre-orders for Victor Van Dort with Scraps and Emily are already live and you can find them located here. I am unsure if we will see more in this wave because while other characters would be interesting to see I feel like the popularity for these characters surpasses any other Corpse Bride Funko Pop that would come out. Only time will tell so stay tuned here at Bleddig COol for all your Funko needs from upcoming pops to our Pop reviews.