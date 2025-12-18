Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged:

DC Comics Ice Embraces the Winter with New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics figures from around the multiverse including some chills arriving from Ice

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new DC Comics Ice figure inspired by her Fire & Ice comic book appearance.

Ice comes with four freeze effect accessories and features Ultra Articulation for dynamic posing.

Fans can complete the duo, as the Fire figure was previously released as a Target exclusive.

Pre-orders for Ice are live for $26.99, with a scheduled release date set for January 2026.

McFarlane Toys is not done with its DC Comics license just yet, as it has unveiled new figures on the way. Ice, also known as Tora Olafsdotter, is a DC Comics superhero best known for being a member of the Justice League International. Originally from Norway, she was born with metahuman abilities that allow her to generate and manipulate ice and cold. This includes freezing objects, creating ice constructs, and even lowering temperatures to extreme levels. Wherever Ice is, her fiery teammate Fire (Beatriz da Costa), is not far behind and their adventures can continue with McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse.

DC Comics Ice is inspired by her appearance in Fire & Ice and will come with a set of ice effects, showcasing her unique powers. For collectors who need to complete the set, DC Comics Fire was a DC Multiverse exclusive to Target, which can still be found online and in stores if needed. Pre-orders for Ice are now live on the McFarlane Toys Store for $26.99, with a January 2026 release date. Be sure to check out other figures dropping alongside Ice with Flash, the Red Rocket Brigade, and Superman & The Authority.

DC Comics Ice (Fire & Ice) – DC Multiverse

"Born with cryogenic powers, Norwegian Tora Olafsdotter decided to leave her native country to pursue a Super Hero career as Ice. She soon formed a close friendship with fellow heroine Fire. Ice was selected as the Scandinavian member for the UN-sponsored Justice League International team. On their first mission to Peru, she was caught in a thermal blast from a giant alien robot, forcing the team to retreat. The JLI subsequently confronted the robot's master, the alien resource-plunderer Peraxxus, and drove him away."

ICE as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include 4 freeze effects, and figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

