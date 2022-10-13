DC Comics Mongul Brings the Pain to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse

The DC Multiverse line from McFarlane Toys is filled with heroes, and it is time for some more villains. A new deadly DC Comics villain has arrived as the Lord of Warworld; Mongul has arrived and is ready to take on the Justice League. This new MegaFig brings the deadly Superman villain to life with an impressive sculpt and a massive size to tower over your other DC Comics 7" scale figures. This deadly figure is packed with detail, from his creepy grin to his suit features, from the gauntlets to the mechanic chest plate. McFarlane Toys MegaFig's like this are always great, and this will be an easy buy for DC Comics fans who need a tyrant for the Justice League to take on. The Superman: Villains DC Multiverse Mongul figure is priced at $39.99, and he is set for November 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be on the lookout for other mighty DC Multiverse MegaFigs like Man-Bat, Killer Croc, Bane, Clayface, and more.

Warworld's Ruler Mongul Comes to McFarlane Toys

"Mongul is the brutal ruler of the planet-sized weapon of mass destruction called Warworld. Using Warworld to conquer planets across the cosmos, the tyrant enslaves the inhabitants and forces the strongest among them to serve in his horde army or suffer an uncertain fate in gladiator-style games for his amusement. Mongul's immense size, rock-like body, and rapid regeneration make him nearly invincible. And his super-strength, speed, and agility make him almost unstoppable!"

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Mongul is featured in his look from the Superman: Villains series

Mongul comes with base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

