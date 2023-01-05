DC Comics Mr. Freeze Is Up To No Good with McFarlane Toys

There are plenty of heroes in McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line, and it is time for some villains. Another deadly villain from Batman's Rogues Gallery has arrived and is ready to bring an endless winter to Gotham. Pre-orders for the recently teased Mr. Freeze figure have finally arrived, showing off the frosty big bad in all his glory. Freeze will feature a light blue and white cryo suit and will come with his ice gun. Some nice detail is shown on the suit, and he does feature coolant tubes as well as a helmeted design. If you need more villains for your DC Comics collection, then this figure will surely help. The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Mr. Freeze is priced at $19.99, set for a March 2023 release, and can be found right here. Be sure to add more new DC Comics Batman figures to your collection from iconic story arcs like Hush and Knightfall.

Mr. Freeze Brings the Ice Age to McFarlane Toys

"An expert in the field of cryogenics, Victor led a relatively normal existence. He worked diligently, but also fell in love with and eventually married a woman named Nora. Sadly, things took an unfortunate turn soon after. Nora became terminally ill, and to stop her degenerative disease from taking her life, Victor put her into suspended animation. The corporation funding Victor's work shut down his experiments and, in the process, caused a horrible accident. The coolants did irreparable harm and made it impossible for him to survive above freezing temperatures. To counteract this, Victor constructed a special, ultra-durable suit to keep his body alive and at the right temperature. He embraced his new persona and became Mr. Freeze."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Victor Fries is featured in his Mister Freeze cold suit.

Mister Freeze comes with freeze ray with ice effect.

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back.

