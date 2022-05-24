DC Comics Poison Ivy Gets a New Variant Statue from Tweeterhead

The grass is about to get greener in Gotham as Tweeterhead announces the retain of their popular Poison Ivy statue. This limited-edition color variant changes up Ivy's appearance from her previous release, showing off her more iconic green skinned look. Coming in at 14" tall, Poison Ivy is ready to show Gotham and Batman what she is made of as he sits upon her throne, which is a Venus Fly Trap. Tweeterhead did a remarkable job capturing the toxic beauty of Poison Ivy here, and it is always nice when a re-release happens while keeping the original still its own thing. The red flower throne really helps showcase Ivy's new green-skin design, and DC Comics fans will not want to miss out on owning this. This variant of the Poison Ivy Variant Marquette statue will be a Sideshow Collectibles Exclusive release and can be found located right here. She will be priced at $400, she is set to release in March 2023, and payment plans are offered.

"Poison Ivy 1/6 Scale Variant Statue – Sideshow and Tweeterhead present the Poison Ivy Variant Maquette, an alluring new addition to the DC Maquettes collection. This limited-edition color variant changes Ivy's appearance, giving fans another option for collecting Batman's most eco-conscious rogue. Desirable yet devious, the sultry super-villain Dr. Pamela Isley, more commonly known as Poison Ivy, sits atop a deadly Venus flytrap throne."

"The Poison Ivy Variant Maquette measures an impressive 14" tall, fully sculpted to capture the intricate floral details of her natural look. In this verdant variant release, the toxic temptress has taken on her fan-favorite green coloration while the leaves of her carnivorous seat have turned a lethal shade of red. Get right to the root of the situation and bring home Tweeterhead's Poison Ivy Variant Maquette for your DC Comics collection today!"