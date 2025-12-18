Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Red Rocket Brigade Enters the DC Multiverse from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics figures from around the multiverse including the one and only Red Rocket

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new DC Multiverse figure of the iconic Rocket Red Brigade from Justice League International.

Collectors can create three different Rocket Red Brigade figures using swappable parts included in the set.

The Rocket Red Brigade features Soviet-era armored heroes with flight, strength, and energy weaponry.

Pre-orders are live for $26.99, with an expected release in January 2026 at the McFarlane Toys Store.

The Red Rocket Brigade from DC Comics is best known for its role during the Justice League International era of the late 1980s. Originating in the Soviet Union, the Brigade is composed of highly trained operatives who wear advanced, rocket-powered, armored suits. This grants them flight, super strength, energy blasts, and even enhanced durability, making them a powerful team. These soldiers are not heroes, but rather a state-controlled military unit that answers directly to government authorities, rather than acting independently. They have confronted the Justice League more than once, and now collectors can build up their own Red Rocket Brigade army as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest DC Multiverse figure.

DC Comics fans will be able to create three different figures by adding just one to their collection, thanks to McFarlane Toys' swappable parts. The only other accessories included are boost effect for his feet and a jetpack, allowing him to confront those flying heroes like Superman. Pre-orders are now live for the Army Building Rocket Red Brigade (Justice League: Generation Lost) DC Multiverse figure, priced at $26.99. They can be found on the McFarlane Toys Store right now with an expected January 2026 release date.

Rocket Red Brigade (Justice League: Generation Lost)

The Rocket Red Brigade was commissioned by Russia's rulers as a military-controlled response to metahuman threats and proliferation. The technology is a combination of human ingenuity and alien bio-engineering, thanks to the contributions of Green Lantern Kilowog, who innocently offered his aid while on a fact-finding mission to Russia. Rocket Reds were part of the first Justice League International team."

"The first was exposed as an android Manhunter infiltrator, while the second, Dmitri Pushkin, died battling renegade O.M.A.C. units. Currently composed of older units and more modern upgrades, Rocket Reds now solely protect Russian interests, with reports of potential international incidents involving Supergirl, Peacemaker, and China's New Super-Man.

