Dead by Daylight Original Killers The Spirit Comes to Life with Gecco

Dead by Daylight is filled with dark and sinister lore with its fantastic line-up of original monsters. The game is seemingly focused on a lot of collaborations lately, with Resident Evil being the latest addition. However, you can not forget its originality, and Gecco is continuing to bring these deadly ghouls, slashers, and monsters to life. Their next Dead by Daylights statue is the horrifying entity known as The Spirit, who is constantly looking to extinguish her revenge. This gruesome monster is beautifully packed with deadly detail, from the bandages and blood, to the sliced limbs. The Spirit is priced at $379.99, she is set to seek her revenge in September 2023, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to secure some of the other monsters for your horror collection like The Hillbilly.

"Dead by Daylight – The Spirit Statue – The characters from the asymmetrical multiplayer (One Killer vs Four Survivors) horror game "Dead by Daylight" are recreated as 1/6 scale premium statues. The phase-walking Killer, "The Spirit," known for her surprise attacks on Survivors, is the fourth release in this statue series. The arms and right leg amputated by her father are well crafted to appear as if they are floating in air. The graphic cut surfaces are also visible. The 49 pieces of shattered glass are made of transparent material (ABS) and are buried into the body one by one creating a shocking haunting scene."

"The facial expression of "Anger" and the "Torture" portrait are interchangeable. The eyes feature light-up LED glowing white in the darkness. And while just like in the game the areas she stares at are lighted in red, the LED on this statue can be switched to red to create the same atmosphere. The hair is cast in several pieces making spaces between them, creating a realistic hair standing on end effect. The realistic painted scars all over her body and blood-stained bandages enhance the painful image. The base is made in the image of the "Yamaoka Estate," which is her hunting ground. The mossy stone lantern is characteristic of the stage."