Jokerized Superman Makes a Twisted Landing from McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is bringing the DC Multiverse to Walmart Collector Con with some new exclusive figures like a new Jokerized Superman

Article Summary Jokerized Superman debuts as a twisted new action figure exclusively for Walmart Collector Con.

Features a grim head sculpt, classic suit, fabric cape, and accessories like a green kryptonite chain.

Inspired by DC Comics Superman #9, this figure imagines Superman transformed by Joker Toxin.

Boasts ultra articulation with 22 moving parts and collectible art card for DC Multiverse fans.

The Joker is back at McFarlane Toys as he moves away from taking over the Dark Knight figures and moves onto the Man of Steel. This time, the Clown Prince of Crime has crafted up his own Superman figure, who has received a grim head sculpt. A figure like this is not far off from the DC Universe, as all it takes is a little bit of Joker Toxin to create a wicked adversary. The Joker Toxin is one of the more terrifying weapons in the DC Universe, as it is a potent chemical compound created by the Joker that induces uncontrollable laughter, insanity, and a grotesque death grin.

In some cases, like special versions or enhanced strains, the toxin doesn't kill immediately but warps the victim's mind, turning them into sadistic, Joker-like versions of themselves. This Jokerized Superman has now been unleashed with a new figure featuring a classic Man of Steel costume, fabric cape, and a new head sculpt inspired by DC Comics Superman #9. He will come with a green chain accessory along with a set of Jokerized playing cards and a themed display base. McFarlane Toys is delivering this twisted Joker Superman to Walmart Collector Con for $29.99 on 10/10.

Superman (DC Multiverse: Jokerized Edition)

"The Man of Steel is not impervious to harm. He is weakened and will eventually die if exposed to Kryptonite radioactive remnants of his old homeworld. He has no defense against magic and his mind will succumb to sufficient psionic assault, but his real vulnerability is his dependence on yellow solar radiation. Deprived of it, he becomes a mere mortal."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the Superman #9 comic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

The Joker has taken over and made some enhancements to Superman

Includes kryptonite chain, extra hands, playing cards, and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

