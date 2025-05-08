Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney's Gargoyles and Darkwing Teased for Future Disney Lorcana

Step into the magical and whimsical world of Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game with some brand new announcements

Article Summary Disney Lorcana TCG expands with new sets, including Set 9: Fabled arriving September 2025.

Classic 1990s Disney series Gargoyles confirmed for an upcoming Lorcana set in late 2025.

Darkwing Duck will officially join the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game in 2026.

Collectors can get the Reign of Jafar set on May 30, with a wider release on June 6.

Disney Lorcana, Ravensburger's smash-hit trading card game, continues to expand with exciting new sets and surprises for fans. Following the success of Azurite Sea and Archazia's Island, Lorcana continues to capture the imagination of Disney lovers and card game enthusiasts alike. From beautiful artwork and unique gameplay mechanics, this new Trading Card Game has easily taken the world by storm. Recently, Ravensburger announced Set 9: Fabled, which will arrive in September 2025. They even teased the following Q4 2025 set titled Whispers in the Well. This one teasing even more magic and mystery, with one of the biggest reveals for the set being the arrival of Gargoyles.

It is nice to see more Disney Saturday Morning Cartoons starting to make their return to the spotlight, along with Lorcana's rich universe. Fans of the 1990s animated series can expect heroes like Goliath, Demona, Brookly,n and Lexington to join the ranks soon. On top of that, Ravensburger has officially confirmed that Darkwing Duck, the iconic crime-fighting duck, will be arriving in Disney Lorcana in 2026! Collectors can jump right into the fun of Disney Lorcana right now with their next set, Reign of Jafar, hitting the Trading Card Store on May 30, followed by a wider release at retailers on June 6!

About the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game (TCG)

"First released in August 2023, Disney Lorcana TCG is a popular trading card game (TCG) set in the wondrous realm of Lorcana. Players will take on the role of Illumineers and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as glimmers, who appear in both familiar and fantastical ways. The game was designed to be easy to learn for TCG newcomers while still offering strategic depth for experienced players. Featuring hundreds of original pieces of Disney art that collectors will adore, the game is welcoming to beginners, expert TCG players, and Disney fans alike."

