Deadpool Goes Claws Out for New Deadpool & Wolverine Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has unveiled their latest Deadpool figure as we return to the events of the MCU film with a new deadly Battling Version release

The Merc with a Mouth is back as Hot Toys unveils their latest Marvel Studios Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 scale figure. We have already seen a few of these 1/6 figures make their debut with Wolverine, Nicepool, Kid-Pool, Ladypool, and, of course, a standard and special edition Deadpools. Well, Hot Toys is back with yet another release, as Wade Wilson is digging up some fun from the opening credit sequence of the film. Get ready to slice and dice up your collection as Batting Version Deadpool has arrived, and, yes, with the adamantium skeleton of Wolverine.

This beauty is loaded with accessories, including a masked, half-masked, and unmasked head sculpt for our favorite mer with a likeness to Ryan Reynolds. For weapons, Hot Toys has included two pistols, baby knife, and two katanas along with adamantium bone sixth a skull, bon nunchucks, and claws. There is even a TVA light-up display that will make your collection one of the best in the multiverse. Price and pre-orders are unknown at this time, but the Hot Toys Battling Version Deadpool & Wolverine 1/6 figure is set for a Q3 2025 release.

Deadpool & Wolverine – Battling Version 1/6th Scale Figure

"Deadpool & Wolverine: It is more than just one of the most talked-about superhero movies of 2024. The record-breaking film follows Deadpool as he tries to save his dying timeline by joining hands with Wolverine. As the third chapter of Deadpool, it certainly offers great laughs and a good amount of action-packed scenes for any MCU fans or, more generally, moviegoers."

"As a faithful recreation of Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool appearance, the long-awaited 1/6th scale figure features a highly detailed Deadpool head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, a partially masked head and a fully masked head sculpt. The three styles of head sculpt allow collectors to display with different authentic representations of Deadpool in the film. Additionally, based on the films opening scene, the figure comes with a set of Wolverine's bones and an extra pair of Deadpool hands with claws for fans to pose with."

