Death Dealer Arrives at Mezco Toyz with New One:12 Collective Figure

The iconic fantasy painting, The Death Dealer, from master artist Frank Frazetta comes to life with the One: 12 Collective figure line. Mezco is part of a special bundle that will include an enamel pin set along with a hand silk art print featuring the executioner. The figure was even endorsed by Frank Frazetta Art Museum in PA so fans know they are getting something truly amazing. The Death Dealer will have 30 points of articulation, stand roughly 6.69 inches, and will feature red LED eyes. His name is the Death Dealer so he is packing quite the arsenal in this bundle with shield, battle axe, dagger, scimitar sword and sheath. On top of that, he comes with a nice set of accessories like blood effects and some decapitated heads. This is one figure that fantasy fans will not want to miss out on.

Frank Frazetta's painting has created inspiration for so many things. Making the Death Dealer a figure is a very interesting thing and Mezco Toyz definitely made sure they packed on the accessories. The light-up eyes are a very nice touch and will take these figures using the effect to new levels. The Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer One:12 Collective Figure is priced at a might $150. Death comes ones again between May and July 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here.

The Death Dealer has Arrived at Mezco Toyz

"The One:12 Collective presents Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer; based on the genre-defining works of a master artist, Frank Frazetta. Included in this authenticated vault set is a limited edition Death Dealer One:12 Collective figure, a unique hand silk-screened art print, and pin set – all inspired by the legendary artist's work and endorsed by the Frank Frazetta Art Museum in PA."

"The One:12 Collective Death Dealer includes a range of battle-ready weapon accessories, glowing eyes, and posing FX to invoke the dark atmosphere of the original paintings and illustrations. Outfitted in combat garb including his horned helmet, fortified and changeable armor, and a removable cloak, the Death Dealer is ready for the grim tasks at hand! An ancient tribe spoke of a figure draped in darkness with eyes as bright as fire, so powerful that he had an army of the living dead at his command. They called him the Death Dealer. With one swing of his axe, Death Dealer would execute any who visited his domain."

THIS EXCLUSIVE VAULT COLLECTION CONTAINS:

Death Dealer Art Print – a limited edition, hand silk-screened art print featuring the foreboding executioner standing over a slain opposer.

Enamel Pin Set – three limited edition enamel inlaid pins. This pin set features rubber clutch backings and is perfect for a shirt, jacket, lanyard or backpack.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE DEATH DEALER FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Two (2) head portraits with light-up eyes

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eight (8) interchangeable hands Two (2) pairs of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of weapon holding hands (L&R) One (1) pair of fists (L&R)



COSTUME:

Necklace (removable)

Tattered cloak (removable)

Reinforced shoulder armor (non-removable)

Two (2) styles of interchangeable chest armor

Sleeveless tunic with collar

Chainmail skirt

Two (2) styles of interchangeable armored belts

Mid-calf armored boots

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) shield with battle scar detailing

One (1) dagger and sheath that attaches to belt

One (1) battle axe

One (1) scimitar sword and sheath

One (1) blood splatter FX (attaches to battle axe or scimitar sword)

One (1) blood splash FX (attaches to battle axe or scimitar sword)

One (1) decapitated head (can be held by hair)

One (1) decapitated head in pool of blood

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post