Celebrate Kirby's 30th Anniversary with Good Smile Company

Kirby is turning 30 this year, and Good Smile Company is here to celebrate. This hungry pink puff ball is ready to go on a new adventure as he joins the Nendoroid line once again. Unlike other Nendoroid figures, Kirby uses magnets to help pose flawlessly and with plenty of styles. Good Smile Company was sure to add as many iconic accessories from the hit video game franchise as well. Up first is swappable parts, as Kirby comes with four different face parts which include a flustered, retro, confused, and sparkling eyes emotion.

As for accessories, various games are captured with a bindle stick, sweet potato Star Rod, Friend Heart, and posing rod to capture him in flight. This is one Kirby collectibles fans will not want to miss, and he is priced at $47.99. The Nendoroid Kirby: 30th Anniversary Edition is set to release in February 2023, and pre-orders are live here. Pre-orders will stay live until July 13, 2023, so get yours ordered while you can!

