Death of the Family Joker Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys

The Joker is back, and he is ready to paint Gotham red and takedown Batman as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest DC Multiverse figure. The hit DC Comics storyline Death of the Family comes to life as the face removed Joker returns with a brand new 7" figure. The Clown Prince of Crime is beautifully sculpted and will come with an axe of all accessories, and will be released as a Walmart Exclusive. It is the face sculpt that really makes this figure stand out and it will be a nice figure for fans of this DC Comics storyline. I do hope McFarlane Toys releases an untitled weapons pack in the future to help collectors add some guns and more for figures like these who need them. Pre-orders are not live for DC Multiverse The Joker-Death of the Family Gold Label 7" figure yet. He is priced at $19.87, and collectors can check local availability here in the meantime.

"Once a small-time crook, The Joker fell into a vat of chemicals that turned his skin white, his hair green, and his lips red—like a crazed clown. His crimes always involve pranks and jokes ending with twisted punchlines that are only funny to The Joker. He may look like he's clowning around, but this guy is bad news for Batman and Gotham City! After having his face cut off a year earlier, The Joker returns with said face morbidly and haphazardly reattached. Kidnapping the entire Batman Family, he fully intends to destroy Batman by forcing him to see the demise of his adopted family. Recommended for children ages 12+."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Joker is featured in his look from Death of the Family

Joker comes with an Axe and a base

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Children ages 12+

Walmart Exclusive