He-Man Embraces the Thunder with New Masters of the Universe Figure

Mattel is returning to Eternia with new Masters of the Universe figures including He-Man who is getting a Thunder Punch upgrade

Article Summary

Updated figure features new armor, power sword, shield, and Thunder Punch effects.

Collectible is a 7-inch scale with over 30 points of articulation and plastic construction.

Available for pre-order at $22.99, set to release in June 2024 for MOTU enthusiasts.

Thunder Punch He-Man was a variant action figure for the Masters of the Universe toy line that was released by Mattel back in 1985. This version is known for its distinctive feature of having new chest armor and a set of caps that fit in his backpack to allow him to create new powerful thunder punches. Mattel is upgrading and enhancing Thunder Punch He-Man with their Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia line. He-Man will come with an upgraded power sword, new armor, a new shield, and two plastic caps (non-working). This version of He-Man will also come with two swappable hands and actual Thunder Punch effects for his hands.

Mattel has done right with the Masters of the Universe Masterverse line by taking these legendary heroes and villains to new-sized and updated articulation. Thunder Punch He-Man was a popular release back in the day, and while actual caps are not used, seeing this version get another updated release is nice to see. The power of lightning will flow through this new Masters of the Universe Masterverse version of He-Man, which is priced at $22.99. Pre-orders are already live online, with the hero of Eternia set to release in June 2024.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse Thunder Punch He-Man

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Thunder Punch He-Man figure

Alternate pair of hands

2 Thunder Punch effects

Sword

Shield

Gold cap ring

Red cap ring

