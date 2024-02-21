Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Colossus Takes On Juggernaut Once Again with Marvel Legends Reissue

Get ready to expand your Marvel Legends collection once again as Hasbro debuts their latest 80th Anniversary reissue figure set

Article Summary Hasbro reissues Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Colossus & Juggernaut set.

Set features Colossus in X-Suit and Juggernaut with two head options.

Pre-order now for a July 2024 release, priced at $75.99 on Hasbro Pulse.

Marvel Legends Series boasts highly detailed, poseable comic and movie figures.

Get ready to witness the clash of titans once again as Hasbro reissues the Marvel Comics 80th Anniversary Marvel Legends Colossus & Juggernaut Two-Pack! This epic collection pays homage to the iconic characters right from the pages of Marvel Comics, bringing to life the monumental battle between the unstoppable Juggernaut and the mighty Colossus. The X-Men Colossus is back with his metallic skin and incredible strength and is ready to defend the X-Men with his signature X-Suit. Meanwhile, the Juggernaut is a massive release and will tower over your other Marvel Legends X-Men figures, and he comes with two swappable heads.

Display Cain Marko with his regular helmet or showcase him with a shattered helmet from the strength of Colossus. This is a worthy Marvel Legends reissue from Hasbro, and these two powerhouses are set to return in July 2024 for $75.99. Pre-orders are live through online retailers like Hasbro Pulse, so get it if you missed the first release. Be sure to check out other Marvel Legends reissues like the 1st App. of Deadpool and Deadpool Scooter Set.

Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Colossus vs. Juggernaut

"The amazing storytelling and culture-shaping legacy of Marvel Comics now spans 80 years. Inspired by both iconic Marvel comic books and blockbuster movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these highly detailed 6-inch-scale Legends Series action figures are a perfect tribute to that legacy. Includes: 2 figures and 6 accessories."

"With over 80 years of comic book history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for top-of-the-line poseable and displayable collectibles. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!