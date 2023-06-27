Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Gillman, Tweeterhead, Universal Monsters

The Gillman Rises from the Deep with New Tweeterhead Maquette

Prepare for the horror of the Gillman as Tweeterhead has awake this deadly amphibian horror for their newest Maquettes release

Tweeterhead is bringing its own version of myths and monsters to life with some impressive new statues. Coming from the depths of the Lagoon, the Gillman has arrived and is ready to bring some horror to your growing collection. The Gillman's origins started all the way back in 1954 with the Universal Monsters film Creature from the Black Lagoon. This creature struck fear into views all the way back then and has easily earned its role in the world of monsters. Tweeterhead brings their version of the monster to life with this impressive 16.5" tall statue. Tons of textured detail was captured here, featuring the monster on an Amazon-like base filled with reptiles and amphibians. Two head sculpts of the Gillman are included with a classic and modern design, allowing for some customization options. The Gillman Maquette from Tweeterhead is priced at $510, is set for a March 2024 release, and can be found here.

The Horror of the Gillman Comes to Life with Tweeterhead

"This new 1:5 scale Gillman Maquette measures roughly 16.5" tall, 11.25" wide and 12.5" deep when fully assembled – from the bottom of the base to the top of the head, to the furthest out points of the base and figure."

"This fully sculpted polyresin statue comes with Gillman lurking out of the water in an amazon-like environment – a predator stalking his prey, ready to strike… Surrounded by plant life and other life-like creatures, this Gillman is sculpted and painted with super intricate and realistic details, as if this beast is as real as the snakes, turtles, and frogs who are right there with him… This Gillman Maquette also comes with two unique portraits, one more "Classic" and one more "Modern", giving creature and horrors fans the option to display him any way they like."

