Darth Vader Makes His Presence Known with New Star Wars TVC Figure

Return to the Era of the Empire as Hasbro is back with a new set of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection that are strong with the dark side

Article Summary New Darth Vader figure joins The Vintage Collection by Hasbro.

Classic Kenner card back packaging from A New Hope featured.

Figure includes fabric cape, swappable hands, and lightsaber.

Pre-orders available now; Darth Vader figure arrives July 2024.

Embrace the power of the Dark Side once again as Darth Vader returns to The Vintage Collection from Hasbro! This legendary villain is back and making a triumphant comeback as the latest Imperial March reveal and features his classic Kenner card back packaging from Star Wars: A New Hope. Darth Vader is a force to be reckoned with in any collection and will feature a fabric cape, swappable hands, a lightsaber hilt, and a red lightsaber. Step into a galaxy far, far away, with this figure that faithfully captures the essence of the Dark Lord of the Sith in all his sinister glory. The card back is the big feature here, as it takes Star Wars collectors back to the original figures that were released from Kenner in the late 70s. Pre-orders for Darth Vader are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, with the Dark Lord arriving in July 2024. Be sure to also enhance your Imperial Army with the upcoming Stormtrooper TVC from A New Hope that is also releasing along Vader.

Darth Vader Returns to Hasbro from A New Hope

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). During the Galactic Civil War, Darth Vader set out to find the Rebel Alliance's secret location and retrieve the schematics of the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION DARTH VADER figure (VC #334) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 alternate hands and his signature red-bladed Lightsaber."

