Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, return of the jedi, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars: A New Hope Figure with Momaw Nadon

Step into a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as new Star Wars: The Black Series figures are on the way

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Star Wars Black Series figure of Hammerhead aka Momaw Nadon.

Ithorian character from A New Hope joins 6" figure collection, available Fall 2024.

Iconic Mos Eisley Cantina scene can be recreated with this detailed $33.99 figure.

Pre-order starts today, with premium articulation and accessories included.

Hammerhead, also known as Momaw Nadon, is a character from Star Wars who first appeared in back in with Star Wars: A New Hope. He is a member of the Ithorian species and is recognized by his distinctive hammer-shaped head and elongated neck, giving him the nickname "Hammerhead." The Ithorian is seen in the Mos Eisley Cantina on Tatooine, upon the arrival of Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi into the bar. Despite his limited screen time, Momaw Nadon has become a beloved character and iconic figure from Kenner's original 3.75" Star Wars figure line. Hasbro is now bringing Hammerhead to The Black Series for the first time with an impressive 6" figure that is ready for a drink. Fans can now start to contuse or build their very own Mos Eisley Cantina sequence with this figure that is priced at $33.99. Pre-orders arrive today at 1 PM EST on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse with a Fall 2024 release.

The Star Wars Cantina Awaits with New Black Series Figure

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MOMAW NADON – (HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 | Available: Fall 2024). STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch THE BLACK SERIES MOMAW NADON figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE. An exile from Ithor, Momaw Nadon was a rebel sympathizer who cultivated a hidden garden in the mountains south of Mos Eisley."

"For the first time in THE BLACK SERIES, fans and collectors can bring home and display Momaw Nadon in their collection! This fully articulated figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories including a blaster and 3 drinking cups. Available for pre-order 4/3 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and other fan channel retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!