Hulk and Thanos Bring Some Power to Hasbro's Marvel Epic Hero Series

Step into a world of superheroes with a new set of kid-friendly action figures with Hasbro’s new Marvel Comics Epic Hero Series 4” line

Marvel superheroes and villains are ready for battle with articulation and accessories.

Available at Target and online at Entertainment Earth and Amazon, grab them for $12.99.

Perfect for play or display, the packages feature the iconic Marvel Avengers design.

Some new kid-friendly action figures are on the way from Hasbro, with the Marvel Epic Hero Series featuring The Avengers. We have seen quite a few of these figures hitting shelves already with some single releases with Thor, Captain America (Sam Wilson), Iron Man, and Black Panther. On top of that, some Deluxe Battle Gear versions of Captain America (Steve Rogers) and Iron Man are also making their debut. Well, it also looks like some The Avengers powerhouses are arriving with Hulk and Thanos. Priced at $12.99, these deluxe figures bring some strength to the Marvel Epic Hero Series like Hulk and a Gamma Punch. All of The Avengers will want to assemble to take on the Deluxe Thanos as he comes with the Infinity Gauntlet. Both of these figures can be found at stores like Target right now, as well as online releases like Entertainment Earth and Amazon.

Marvel Epic Hero Series Deluxe – Hulk & Thanos

"United to battle the foes no single hero could withstand, The Avengers are the most powerful Super Hero team in the world. Kids can play as The Avengers, with these 4-inch-scale action figures to imagine hero versus villain battles. These action figure features multiple points of articulation in the knees, elbows, shoulders, waist, and head for action-packed poseability for playtime or display. A character-inspired accessory is also included for even more pretend action fun!"

"Each figure comes in a package with a window that is great for gifting or displaying. Package features Marvel Avengers logo and design. Marvel action figures come in a package with a window that is great for gifting or collecting. Look for more Marvel Avengers toys and gifts to build your own super hero toy collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Copyright MARVEL. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro."

