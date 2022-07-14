Deathstroke Gets the Job Done with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Deathstroke is back and ready to get some blood on his hands as McFarlane Toys debuts their newest DC Multiverse figure. This version of Slade Wilson comes to us from DC Comics DC Rebirth, and it marks the second Deathstroke figure in the line. The first one was from Batman Arkham Origins, capturing the mercenary's video game appearance. At last, a comic book version of the mercenary arrives with incredible detail and color. Deathstroke will feature no guns (insert McFarlane Toys Munitions Pack) but instead will come with a sword and knife. The sword can be attached to his back, and the knife with be able to be sheathed on his ankle, which is a nice addition. This is a figure DC Comics fans have been waiting for and pre-orders have already arrived here. DC Rebirth Deathstroke from McFarlane Toys is priced at $19.99 and set for an August 2022 release.

"Slade Wilson is a mercenary and assassin for hire with no qualms about crossing lines to get the job done, no matter where those lines are drawn. A formidable operative for the U.S. military, Col. Slade Wilson agreed to undergo an experimental process that increased his mental and physical abilities to superhuman levels. Rather than continue his career as a soldier, Slade became the masked mercenary Deathstroke. This decision resulted in his wife leaving him and his son Joseph being permanently injured, as well as the death of his son Grant, who sought to emulate Slade."

Product Features

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Deathstroke is featured in his look from the DC Rebirth

Deathstroke includes a sword, knife, and a base

Included collectible art card with figure artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures