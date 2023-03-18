Demon Slayer Comes to Footlocker with New Champion Collaboration Bring home the world of Demon Slayer with Champion as they reveal a new collaboration apparel collection back with intense action

Demon Slayer Season 3 is almost here, as the hit anime series debuts in Japan on April 9, 2023. Dubbed fans might have to wait a little bit longer, but it'll be worth it to see the Swordsmith Village Arc unfold with our favorite characters. To help ease in the new season, Footlocker has revealed a new collaboration with their Champion apparel line featuring Demon Slayer. That is right, fans can now showcase their favorite anime in style with four exclusive tees and a hoodie. This exclusive collection will feature all the great and then some with plenty of focus on Demon Slayer Season 2. Fans will see shirts focusing on Tanjiro, Tengen Uzui, Nezuko Kamado in her Full Demon Mode, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and, of course, Inosuke Hashibira.

Our friends at Footlocker gave us a closer at the collection with a beautifully paced press box. As a big Demon Slayer fan, this whole collaboration is just beautifully done and fans will agree. Each of the shirts is comfy and the designs are packed with some intense moments. The Hoodie, Nezuko Tee, and Tengen design are currently my favorite, but that Red Light District Tee is amazing. It would be incredible if we can see some matching shoes drop from Footlocker in the future to enhance this Champions collection. Fans can be on the lookout for the Champion x Demon Slayer collection arriving on Tuesday, March 21, exclusively in stores and online. Prices will vary between $30 – $75, will be offered in men's, women's, and kid's sizes, and can be found at Foot Locker, Foot Locker Canada, and Champs Sports.

Things are Gonna Get Real Flashy at Footlocker

Tengen Flashy Tee: Inspired by the sound of Hashira as he is known for being eccentric, flamboyant, and highly skilled in battle. Action shot is shown with his Dual Nichirin Sword and one of his key phrases "Things are Gonna Get Real Flashy"

Nezuko Tee: Inspired by one of the most popular characters, Nezuko, who was transformed into a demon but fights on the side of good.

Red Light District Tee: In order to infiltrate the district, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke dressed up as girls since the majority of kidnappings were linked to females. Anime fans found this part of the season funny and entertaining with the animation more playful

Hinokami Kagura Tee: This is the name of Tanjiro's signature move and most powerful attack and this tee utilizes images to show the magnitude of this move.

Heroes Hoody: Character Snippets cut from the crescendo of the final battle where the three main characters utilized their signature move to defeat both Gutaro and Daki and thus saving the day. Additional sleeve hit utilizing the C logo with corresponding character print.