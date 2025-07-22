Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Reveals Star Wars: Outlaws Nix Electronic Plush

Disney Parks is bringing elements of Star Wars: Outlaws to life including a fun galactic companion with Nix Electronic Plush

Nix is the adorable and clever alien companion that was featured in the video game Star Wars: Outlaws. This little guy quickly became a breakout character and is the loyal friend to the game's protagonist, Kay Vess. Nix helps the player in a variety of ways throughout the game with stealth, combat, and even puzzle-solving fun. Nix can even be sent out to distract enemies or help players get some hard-to-reach items. While the Star Wars: Outlaws game was not well received, both Kay and Nix were fun additions to a galaxy far, far away. Not many collectibles have been released for this game, but Disney Parks is changing by bringing Nix to life with a new electronic plush.

Coming in at a mighty 15.5" tall and 14" long, this sidekick is ready to show you the ropes to be an outlaw. The creature has detailed plush sculpting, embroidered features, and will have articulated head, legs, tail, and tendrils. On top of that, there is a touch sensor on his head and back, allowing for Nix to make sounds, and he will also have motorized eyelid movement. This Star Wars: Outlaws Electronic Nix Plush is priced at $54.99 and can be purchased right now at the Disney Parks and shopDisney.

Nix Electronic Plush – Star Wars: Outlaws – 15 1/2"

"Nix, Kay Vess' loyal companion in the Star Wars Outlaws video game, looks cute 'n cuddly as this plush. Capturing the merqaal's mix of fur and scales, Nix features moving head and body and touch activated sound effects. You can also pet his head to open and close his eyes, and he would always welcome affectionate hugs."

Magic in the details

Detailed plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Creature sounds activated by touch sensors on the top of the head and back

Motorized eyelid movement is activated by touch sensors on the top of the head and back

Articulating head, tendrils, legs and tail

Mouth is manually articulated

Scaly detailing on back and tail

Inspired by the Star Wars Outlaws video game

