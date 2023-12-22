Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Technic, space

Destroy Flat Earth Theory with LEGO Technic's New Earth & Moon Set

The Final Frontier awaits as LEGO Technic dives into space with some cutting-edge space engineering designs and impressive new sets

LEGO is bringing education to life with their lattes LEGO Technic set that blasts off into outer space. Space awaits with the LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit set that will help kids and adults understand different interstellar concepts. More specifically, the orbit of the Earth and the Moon as they rotate around the Sun and will all be built in just 526 pieces. LEGO included a crankshaft that cosmic learners will be able to turn to feature the rotations of the Earth and Moon inside our solar system. From Earth's gravitational pull to how the rotations affect the seasons, this is an excellent diorama that will enlighten kids about themes of space and beyond. Be sure to also find the printed months and moon phases inside the set to help show the progress of the Earth, Sun, and Moon throughout the year and capture that with this set. The LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit is priced at $74.99 and is set for a March 2024 release.

LEGO Technic Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit

"Curious kids aged 10+ will love learning more about our solar system with this LEGO® Technic™ Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit (42179) space toy set for kids. The interactive set makes it easy to understand different concepts like the orbit of the Earth and the Moon, the Earth's gravitational pull and how the rotations affect the seasons. Cool features include a crankshaft that boys and girls can turn to create the rotations. There are also printed months and moon phases to show the progress of the Earth, Sun and Moon throughout the year."

Interactive model – Inspire kids to build a representation of the Earth, Sun and Moon in orbit with this LEGO® Technic™ Planet Earth and Moon in Orbit building toy for kids aged 10 and up

Educational space toy – Kids can turn the crank to see how the Earth and the Moon orbit around the Sun

Includes months and moon phases – This solar system toy includes printed details, like the month and moon phases to help kids see how the Earth's orbit affects our seasons

A space gift for kids – This set makes a fun gift for kids aged 10 and up who love planet toys and learning more about our solar system

Intuitive instructions – The LEGO® Builder app guides your youngster on an intuitive building adventure with tools that let them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress

Measurements – 526-piece set with a model measuring over 9 in. (24 cm) high, 12.5 in. (33 cm) long and 7 in. (18 cm) wide

