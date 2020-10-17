Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen Devastator Lands from Hasbro

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen is one of my favorite films in the Transformers world. It showed off the power of the All-Spark and was packed with Shia Leboeuf goodness and hilarious moments. One of the biggest things to come out of the film was the construction and live-action appearance of Devastator. Hasbro has once again reunited the Constructions with another Studio Series figure set with all 8 Transformers that will create the beast. There are 8 bots in this set with Constructicon Skipjack, Constructicon Long Haul, Constructicon Scrapper, Constructicon Overload, Constructicon Mixmaster, Constructicon Scavenger, Constructicon Hightower, and Constructicon Scrapmetal who all will feature movie-inspired deco. In just 11 steps, Transformers collectors will be able to combine them and bring Devastator to life. Inside the package, there is a removable backdrop that shows off the pyramids as seen in Revenge of the Fallen.

This 14-inch tall figure is very well done and fans of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen or Deception collectors will have fun with him. Each of the constructicons by themselves is also very well done and will be great to display outside of the combined monster. The Transformers Studio Series 69 Devastator will be priced at $249.99 and pre-orders links are live and can be found here. A release date was not revealed by Hasbro and there is no expiration on the pre-order so keep your eyes peel for a limit in the future.

"Reach past the big screen and build the ultimate Transformers collection with Studio Series figures, inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe. In the Pyramid Desert Battle scene from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, the desert sands quake as the Constructicons combine to form Devastator. This Studio Series 69 Devastator 8-pack features all 8 collectible Constructicon figures inspired by Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen with additional movie-inspired deco that did not appear in the original releases. The figures combine to form the Devastator figure in 11 steps. Figures also convert between robot and construction vehicle modes. Remove extra-large backdrop to showcase the massive Devastator in the Pyramid Desert Battle scene. Includes 3 detailed accessories."

Includes: 8 figures, 3 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

This pack includes all 8 collectible Constructicon figures that convert and combine into one large Devastator figure!

Includes Constructicon Skipjack, Constructicon Long Haul, Constructicon Scrapper, Constructicon Overload, Constructicon Mixmaster, Constructicon Scavenger, Constructicon Hightower, and Constructicon Scrapmetal figures. Pack also includes 3 accessories

Figure scale reflects the character's size in the world of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Figures and packaging are inspired by the iconic Pyramid Desert Battle

8 figures combine to form the Devastator figure in 11 steps. Figures also convert between robot and construction vehicle modes. Perfect for fans looking for a more advanced converting figure. For kids and adults ages 8 and up

Fans can use the extra-large removable backdrop to pose and display the immense Devastator figure in the Pyramid Desert Battle scene with their own style