Diamond Select Repaints Their 2007 Moon Knight FIgure for 2022

Moon Knight is here, and I am super excited to see this MCU redesign and all the action that comes with it. A new MCU project means new collectibles are heading our way and that includes a "new" figure from Diamond Select Toys. This figure seems to come right out of the left-field as the Moon Knight figure in question is a literally repaint from their 2007 figure. Everything about this figure is the same, from standing 7" tall, to 16 points of articulation, and the yolked 2007 sculpt is just a bonus. Diamond Select Toys has swapped out the display base, and he will come with moon shaped knives to take on the forces of evil. This Moon Knight figure is a relic of the past, and if that is what Diamond Select was going for, they nailed it. The figure will come in Marvel Select window packaging and will be released as a ShopDisney exclusive. The price and release date are unknown at this time but Moon Knight will be up for pre-order here on April 4.

"Moon Knight Returns to the Marvel Select Line Thanks to ShopDisney.com! With the new TV show making its debut on Disney+, Marvel Select has decided to revisit a long-lost figure in the Marvel Select line. Their Moon Knight figure has not been offered in over a decade, but now he will make his triumphant return to shelves thanks to ShopDisney.com!"

"Standing approximately 7 inches tall and featuring approximately 16 points of articulation, this exclusive release of Moon Knight comes with a diorama base featuring the doorway to the temple of the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. He also comes with two moon-shaped throwing knives, and comes packaged in the Select action figure packaging with side-panel artwork. Moon Knight joins a selection of Marvel Select figures exclusive to ShopDisney.com, including Hawkeye, Loki, Taskmaster, the Winter Soldier and No Way Home Spider-Man. Shop online today!"