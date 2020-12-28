New Diamond Statues Include Godzilla and Buffy the Vampire Slayer

New Diamond Gallery statues are coming from Diamonds Select Toys. We have already covered new additions for their Marvel and Star Wars series, but this time, we are getting some new in amazing miscellaneous statues from two iconic franchises. First up is a brand new 10-inch statue from the beloved supernatural show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The seductive vampire known as Angel arrives and is ready for some action with this beautifully sculpted and detailed PVC statue. Angel is shown in his vampire form and is crafted beautifully and will please many fans of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series. The statue will be priced at $49.99, set to release in May 2021, and pre-orders can be found located here.

Things then get a little gigantic as a brand new Godzilla statue has also been unleashed from Diamond Select Toys. This time we are coming out of the 1993 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II. Standing roughly 11 inches tall, Godzilla is depicted holding the destroyed gunship Garuda. The statue is beautifully detailed and packs great color, an explosive base, and cooling blue color on his spikes. Fans will not want to miss out on this highly detailed and sculpted statue, and fans can find it priced at $89.99. This Diamond Select Toys statue is set to release in May 2021, and pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here.

"BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER GALLERY VAMPIRE ANGEL PVC STATUE – Get ready to vamp out! The vampire Angel leaps into action in this all-new diorama based on the original BTVS television series! Has he gone fully evil, or is he just really mad? Who cares, because this 10-inch sculpture of the vampire with a soul features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and is made of high-quality PVC! It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"

"GODZILLA GALLERY 1993 GODZILLA PVC STATUE – The next Godzilla Gallery Diorama is coming, this time based on the poster for 1993's Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II! Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this sculpture of the big G holding the remains of the gunship Garuda is crafted of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint details. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza. Displays with Rodan, available now!"