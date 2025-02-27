Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: mattel, minecraft

A Minecraft Movie Comes to Mattel with Some New Collectibles

It is almost time for A Minecraft Movie and that means new Jack Black; I mean, Minecraft collectibles are on the way from Mattel

Article Summary Minecraft movie magic meets collectible fever as Mattel unveils live-action figures and interactive play sets.

New collectibles spotlight iconic characters like Steve, Skeleton, Wolf and Creeper with superb detail and vibrant design.

Collectible sets feature dynamic accessories including a transforming sword, pickaxe and a battle-ready ghast for epic play.

Interactive figures deliver sounds, lights and firing projectiles, boosting immersive Minecraft adventures and creative play.

A Minecraft Movie is slated for its theatrical release on April 4, 2025, and is a live-action adaptation of the popular video game. Directed by Jared Hess, known for films like Napoleon Dynamite, this movie is loaded with a star-studded cast, including Jason Momoa and the legendary Jack Black. The storyline is oddly enough similar to the Jumanji remake, where four misfit characters come together and are transported into the world of Minecraft. Jack Black takes on the role of the main character, Steve, from the game and is an expert crafter to help our heroes navigate this new world. Mattel is now bringing this new live-action adaptation to life with an assortment of new collectibles.

There are plenty of Jack Black's to go around, so do not worry, as a figure assortment is coming with live-action versions of the Skeleton, Wolf, and Creeper. Bigger versions of these characters are also coming on a 12" scale with a Creeper and Jack Black, aka Steve. If that was not enough, Mattel is also bringing some villains to life, like the A Minecraft Movie Black Atack Ghast set, which has sounds, lights, firing projectiles, and a Piglet figure. Collectors can even become Steve with the new Click and Switch Sword and Pickaxe, which will take your mining to new levels. All of these Mattel's A Minecraft Movie collectibles are set to arrive in Spring 2025, with prices varying from $9.99 to $29.99.

Step Through the Portal with A Minecraft Movie

"Step through the portal and into the adventurous world of A Minecraft Movie with these action figures inspired by the film! The character-inspired figures have authentic details and posability, bringing the fun of Minecraft to life. Each comes with accessory pieces tied to their specific journey, including weapons, orbs and even bones. Just like in the video game, if you can dream it, you can craft it. Recreate favorite movie scenes or invent new ones!"

The Blast Attack Ghast showcases a thrilling moment from the film where the ghasts are chained and used as attack vehicles by the evil piglin army.

The Click and Switch Sword and Pickaxe transforms from a diamond sword to an iron pickaxe with the press of a button. Simply press, hold and point the cross guard down, then flip over to the other side

