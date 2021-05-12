Cobra Kai Shows No Mercy With Diamond Select SDCC Exclusive

The Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai, has taken the world by storm after its expansion to Netflix last year. Diamond Select Toys wants to keep the series alive as they announce their newest San Diego Comic Con 2021 figure set. This time, Cobra Kai is getting a special 3-pack figure set features Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, and John Kreese. Each will feature older versions of their characters, as seen in Cobra Kai, making it the first time we are seeing these versions in action figure form. They will come in a special package and will be a great collectible for fans whether they are old or new fans of the series. The Cobra Kai 3-pack set will only be limited to 4000 pieces, so fast will want to make sure they secure one at their local comic shop. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here for $74.99. These three legendary fighters will release in the third quarter of 2021, so be sure to get one saved before they vanish. Strike Fast! Strike Hard! No Mercy!

"Strike Fast! Strike Hard! No Mercy! Fans of the Netflix series Cobra Kai can enter their favorite dojo with this debut box set of Cobra Kai action figures! The front of the box shows Johnny Lawrence and John Kreese in the Cobra Kai dojo, but open it up farther and see Daniel LaRusso in the Miyagi-Do Karate dojo! Each 7-inch action figure comes with interchangeable hands and display stands, and the box comes packaged in a protective sleeve. Figures sculpted by Chris Dahlberg and Rocco Tartamella. Package design by Jack Tsai! Limited to 4000 Pieces!"

Product Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

From the Cobra Kai TV series

Highly articulated

SDCC 2021 exclusive

Limited edition of 4,000

Box Contents