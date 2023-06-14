Posted in: Collectibles, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man, venom

Marvel Legends Venom Space Knight and Mania 2-Pack Revealed

A new Marvel Legends set is in the way as a long awaited Venom Build A Figure is finally in the way with some help

It looks like a popular Marvel Legends Build A Figure is back as Hasbro debuted its newest exclusive release. Arriving all the way back from 2016, Venom Space Knight has returned and is ready for an all new adventure. Flash Thompson is taking the Symbiote to new parts of the galaxy and in a more heroic form. That is not all, though, as Hasbro is also adding Marvel Comics Mania to this new release. The Space Knight and his sidekick are ready to create some chaos and add some new symbiote fun for Legends growing collection. Both symbiote heroes are packed with detail and this Target Exclusive 2-Pack set features designs from the Marvel Comics Venom: Space Knight series. Flash will come with two symbiote axes and a new aggressive secondary head sculpt. Hasbro has this Space Knight set priced at $55.99, is set for a Fall 2023 release, and Target will be dropping pre-orders on June 22, 2023, for their Target Geek's Out event here.

Space Awaits Marvel Legends New Venom 2-Pack

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES VENOM SPACE KNIGHT AND MARVEL'S MANIA -(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 / Available: Fall 2023). To protect high school student Andi Benton, Flash Thompson accidentally bonds his symbiote to her, only learning later that the Venom symbiote had passed on his demonic Hell-Mark to her. Celebrate the Marvel universe with this Marvel Legends Series Venom Space Knight and Marvel's Mania figure set. These quality 6-inch scale Venom Space Knight and Marvel's Mania figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Marvel's Venom: Space Knight comics! Includes 2 figures and 3 comics-inspired accessories including an alternate head for the Venom figure."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 6/22 at 1pm ET exclusively at Target."

