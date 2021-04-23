Embrace the Illusion as New Marvel Statues Are Revealed by DST

New statues are coming soon from Diamond Select Toys as they revealed their newest lineup for Marvel Comics. Four statues have been revealed, with three of them getting 3,000 pieces of limited edition sizes. Starting us off first is the new Marvel Gallery Wasp, and she takes to the skies and is ready for action with this 13" tall PVC statue. She is wearing her older blue and red costume, making this a must-have for fans of this legendary Avenger. We then have Mysterio casting his illusions with a nicely detailed animated statue that will please many Spider-Man fans. The colors are bright, and the smoke detail around the base is a very nice touch making it a fun and unique 3,000 pieces limited edition collectible for any fan.

We then get two more 3,000 limited edition Marvel Comics statues from Diamond Select Toys with Colossus and Captain America. Standing 16" high, this X-Men is getting his own Premier statue that is highly detailed and shows off this powerful mutant in action. Captain America is also making his appearance in this way with a new bust standing 6 inches tall. Cap is sculpted with great detail as he displays his shield front and center, capturing the power of the red, white, and blue. Each of these Marvel statues is very well done and worthy additions to any collection and can all be found here. Colossus is priced at $350, Mysterio is $59.99, Wasp is $49.99, and Captain America is $69.99, so be sure to get yours before they sell out.

"Is it real, or is it Mysterio?! DST's line of resin mini-busts based on the classic Spider-Man animated series continues with none other than Mysterio! The master of illusion drops everything for this 1/7 scale, approximately 6-inch bust of the domed villain. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, and sculpted by Paul Harding!"

"The X-Men's resident strongman takes on a mutant-hunting Sentinel in this, the newest installment in the Marvel Premier Collection! Measuring approximately 16 inches tall, Piotr Rasputin holds a robot torso over his head in this piece featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Shawn Knapp, and sculpted by Alejandro Ezcurra!"

"Yield to the shield! Captain America bursts onto the scene like a Fourth of July firework, joining the all-new series of 1/7 scale Marvel Comics busts! Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, Cap holds his shield at the ready atop a pedestal base. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Nelson Asencio, and sculpted by Juan Pitluk!"

"The winsome Wasp joins the fray, as this battle-inspired series of Marvel Gallery Dioramas continues! Flying above a battleground landscape, the Wasp charges up a bioelectric sting in this all-new sculpture made of high-quality PVC. Measuring approximately 13 inches tall, the Wasp features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, hand-sculpted by Jean St. Jean!"