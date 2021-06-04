New Digimon Figures Arrived From Bandai Including MetalGreymon

Bandai has revealed that the popular animated series Digimon is joining the SHODO figure series. This time were are digivolving as MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon are here to join your growing collection. Each figure is loaded with a high amount of detail, articulation, and accessories to capture them in action. Digimon fans will be able to display Metal Greymon in his powerful Alterous Mode and WereGarurumon in his deadly Sagitterius Mode. Each figure stands just shy of 3," but Bandia has recreated these popular characters with so much detail that size does not even matter.

Digimon MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon are two fan-favorite characters, and this bundle is a must have collectible for any fan of the series. With a great set of accessories and an amazing sculpt, these are figures that fans will not want to miss out on. The Digimon set is priced at $60; they are set to release in December 2021, and fans can find them here. be sure to check out some of the other fun Digimon products from Bandai, like the fitness digital monster fitness bracelets.

"Now joining the Shokugan Action Figure SHODO series MetalGreymon and WereGarurumon! These Ultimate Forms of the DigiDestined Partner Digimon hava a special mode seen in the "Digimon Adventure" anime series and now available for the first time in action figure form. By exchanging the extra parts included in this special set, you can recreate "MetalGreymon Alterous Mode" and "WereGarurumon Sagitterius Mode"! This is the ultimate set for any Digimon fan."

Set Content

2 Color Figures and accessories;

*Item includes no consumables

Pre-order Limitation

24 pcs per order

※Package box is a part of packing material. No returns or exchanges unless product is demaged.

SIZE :

Metalgreymon: Approx. H80mm x W50mm (H3.15" x W1.97")

Weregururumon: Approx. H90mm x W40mm (H3.54" x W1.57") (standing Form)

