Dinosaurs from Jurassic World Dominion Get Unleashed with Mattel

Jurassic World Dominion just dropped its new trailer, and damn, like a Jurassic Park fanatic, I am pumped! Jurassic World took the original franchise and pumped it to new modern levels, and I am excited to see the new and old cast interact. Mattel is already ready to unload some new dinosaurs into collectors' collections as they have revealed their first set of Jurassic World Dominion collectibles. Three new big dinos are on the way, including the long-clawed Therizinosaurus, another Tyrannosaurus Rex, and the mighty Giganotosaurus. All three dinosaurs are loaded with detail that fans can be appreciate and each has its own function like Sound Slashin with sound effects, Thrash N' Devour action, and a Super Colossal design with the ability to get 20 mini dinosaurs! Pre-orders are not live just yet, but they are all expected to be released in Spring 2022, and fans will be able to find them here when live.

"Jurassic World™ Sound Slashin' Therizinosaurus (GWD65) – SRP: $34.99 | 4Y+ | Available: Spring 2022. Get ready for thrills and adventure with this large species feature dinosaur inspired by Jurassic World Dominion. This dinosaur action figure features epic sound effects, a lunging chomp attack action and has HUGE claws for super side-slashing attacks! This dinosaur is critical to the action and features movie-inspired sculpting, movable joints, authentic color and realistic texture. Scan the hidden DNA tab with any smart device to bring the dinosaur to life with extended digital play."

"Jurassic World™ Thrash 'N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex (HDY55) – SRP: $44.99 | 4Y+ | Available: Spring 2022. Get ready for thrilling action and adventure with the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion film coming to theaters in June! This Thrash 'N Devour Tyrannosaurus Rex feature figure has enhanced chomp and side-to-side thrashing action and comes with a cool marbleized look! Press the button for an open-mouthed CHOMP and ROAR! Move the tail side to side for dramatic thrashing action and sounds. Sounds enhance the chomping and thrashing motions during dinosaur action play for 4-year-olds and up."

"Jurassic World™ Super Colossal Giganotosaurus (GWD68) – SRP: $64.99 | 4Y+ | Available: Spring 2022. Get ready for thrilling action and adventure inspired by the upcoming film, Jurassic World Dominion! At approximately 12-in high and more than 3 ½ feet long, this Super Colossal Giganotosaurus figure features realistic skin texture and color, articulated arms and legs, extra-wide jaws that can open and close, and it can swallow up to 20 mini dinosaurs!"