Hiya Toys Announces RoboCop 2 "Robert Cop" Bootleg SDCC Release

It is not often that a bootleg toy is as amazing and popular as some of the actual official movie merchandise that is released. However, this isn't the case this time as Hiya Toys pays tribute to the legendary RoboCop 2 bootleg figure Robert Cop 2. Back in 1990, a unique 10" bootleg figure was made in China and made a hilarious debut in the states, even becoming a hot ticket item for many RoboCop collectors. This year, Hiya Toys wants to pay tribute to that unique and hilarious collective with their new 3.75" figure wave for San Diego Comic Con. Robert Cop 2 is back and better than ever, with Hiya Toys releasing this very unique and hilarious tribute figure.

The figure seems to be the exact same as a previous release, but it is the packaging that really makes this collectible worth it. Robert Cop 2 is back, and he will include swappable hands, 2 blasters, and Cain's Brain accessory. The blister package captures that legacy of the bootleg toy, and not only is this an SDCC Previews Exclusive, but it is limited to only 2000 pieces. Capture the magic of bootleg history by adding Robert Cop 2 to your mighty RoboCop collection this July for only $19.99 here. Be sure to also check out some of the other incredible miniaturized figures coming from Hiya Toys in their Alien and Predator 1/18 scale figure lines.

"The Infamous bootleg toy from Robocop 2 can now join your action figure collection with the San Diego Exclusive Robert Cop Exquisite Mini from Hiya Toys! Featuring ultra articulation in 1/18 scale, this limited edition Robert Cop figure includes Interchangeable hands, 2 blasters and a Cain's Brain accessory! Featuring cool retro branding, this PREVIEWS Exclusive figure comes packaged on an illustrated blister card inside a collector-friendly window box. Limited to 2000 Pieces."