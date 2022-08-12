Disney Drops New She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Special Edition Doll

Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally arriving on August 18th, and I am beyond excited. I love She-Hulk, and I am also curious how the sit-com format will work with a show like this. It will also be nice to see Bruce Banner and the Hulk once again after the events of Avengers: Endgame. With a new Hulk stepping into the spotlight, that means new collectibles are bound to arrive. We have already seen that Hasbro is dishing out a Marvel Legends figure for her, and it looks like shopDisney is releasing a She-Hulk Special Edition Doll!

Coming in at 12" tall, She-Hulk is immortalized as a doll and is inspired by her appearance in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Jennifer will be fully articulated with rooted hair and showcased in her jumpsuit with sneakers. These shopDisney special edition dolls are super cool, and they have been dropping them for each of the popular Marvel Studios ladies to bless the screen lately. Kate Bishop, America Chavez, and even Ms. Marvel have entered the line-up, so She-Hulk will be a perfect addition to any fans' collections. The Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law 12" doll is priced at $49.99 and can be purchased right now and here.

"Go green with our special edition She-Hulk doll. Dressed in a stretch fabric jumpsuit and featuring a wild mane of hair, this articulated action figure is inspired by Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

Magic in the details

Special Edition Doll

Fully articulated joints

Jumpsuit and sneakers

Metallic fabric accents

Rooted hair

Inspired by Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+

The bare necessities

Ages 3 and Up

ABS plastic (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) / PVC (polyvinyl chloride) / PP (polypropylene) / POM (polyoxymethylene), PET (polyethylene terephthalate)

Approx. 12" H

Imported