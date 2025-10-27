Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well – A Ghostly Starter Deck

The magic of Disney Lorcana continues as Ravensburger prepares for their next set with the Whispers in the Well and we have a first look

Article Summary Disney Lorcana: Whispers in the Well launches November 7, 2025, with exciting new Starter Decks.

The Amber/Emerald Spectacular Specters Deck features cards from Duck Tales, Jungle Book, and ghostly characters.

New Whispers card type and Boost mechanic debut, bringing fresh gameplay strategies to Disney Lorcana.

Includes foil cards, exclusive tokens, and a booster pack; available early at card shops before retail release.

The next Disney Lorcana set is upon us as Whispers in the Well is releasing on November 7, 2025. Just like most sets, new Starter Decks are on the way, including the new Amber/Emerald Spectacular Specters Deck. This 60-card preconstructed deck features an assortment of Amber and Emerald ink combinations, with plenty of fun with Duck Tales with Scrooge, Webby, Mrs. Beakley, and even Della Duck! Players even get two special foil cards in this Starter Deck with Simba -King in the Making and Megara Secret Keeper.

These decks also include 11 damage tokens, a lore tracker token, a quick-start rulebook, a paper playmate, and a 12-card Disney Lorcana Whispers in the Well booster pack. This new set introduces Whispers, a new card type representing partially-formed Disney characters drawn from damaged lorebook pages. A variety of these new Whispers are featured here with Gaston – Frightful Bully and Flynn Rider – Spectral Scoundrel. Each has fun new abilities that must be activated to reach full potential, changing up play to your advantage. On top of the Whispers, Ravensburger has introduced a new game mechanic with Boost, which allows players to enhance these Whispers' abilities by placing cards from their deck beneath them.

Together, Whispers and Boost will surely change the game circuit, especially with the removal of Sets 1 – 4 from the competitive matches since Fabeled. Everything about this Starter Deck is nicely done, and it is great to see new cards and some incredible artwork on some of our favorite Disney characters again, like Goofy – Ghost Hunter and Chomp! The Spectacular Spectrals Starter Deck gives both new and ongoing Lorcana collectors a great way to dive right into Disney Lorcana Whispers of the Well. Collectors will be able to snag this set on November 7 at their Local Card Shop, with a wider release on November 14 at retail stores. Be sure to keep an eye out for our secondary Whispers of the Well coverage with the Sapphire/Steel On The Case Starter Deck.

