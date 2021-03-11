Spider-Man is Team Iron Man With New Revoltech Iron Spider Figure

Kaiyodo is taking fans back to the explosive Marvel Comics event Civil War as they unveil their next Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech figure. Spider-Man is team Iron Man, and he gets a new costume to show off his allegiance giving us the Iron Spider. This iconic Spidey suit comes to life in action figure form, standing 6.3" tall and features 32 points of articulation. The Iron Spider suit will come with a nice set of swappable hands, webbing effects, display base, and will have removable spider arms on his back. One unique feature that Kaiyodo did include is an arm with a magnet allowing fans to show off Spider-Man clinging to metal surfaces.

The Spider-Man Iron Spider suit is a classic design that stayed in the comics for longer than most new suits. The suit was packed with high tech that really gave Spidey an edge on enemies and made him more spider than man. This figure is packed with great detail, articulation, accessories and will a must have piece for any Marvel fan. The Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Iron Spider Figure from Kaiyodo is priced at $89.99. He is set to swing on to the rescue in July 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Revoltech presents the Iron Spider, a figure inspired by the suit coveted and worn by several Marvel characters, first appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man and donned by Peter Parker! Including several optional parts, you can create a number of action-packed scenes."

Product Features

6.29 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Iron Spider exoskeleton

Can be attached to a vertical surface

Other figures and accessories not included

Box Contents

Iron Spider figure

6 Hand parts

4 Spider leg parts

2 Web effect parts

2 Attachment parts

Stand