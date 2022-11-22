Disney Munchlings Mystery Pin Set Series 1 Arrives on shopDisney

If you are a Disney Parks fan, then you might have obtained or seen the Disney Munchlings line already. This is a special line of designer plushes that features iconic Disney characters as some delightful tasty treats. From big plushes to small mystery packs with scented features, these adorable collectibles have taken Disney fans by storm. Well, things are about to get even more adorable as the Disney Munchlings are joining the pin game with Mystery Pin Set Series 1. Two delicious pins are found in one of these packs, and there are 16 designed in total! This includes:

Cool Mint Candy Mickey Mouse

Cinnamon Swirl Bun Mickey Mouse

Peppermint Meringue Hard Candy Minnie Mouse

Wild Strawberry Cupcake Minnie Mouse

Cake Pop Donald Duck

Chocolate Brownie Bar Goofy

Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffle Chip

Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffle Dale

Honey Cake Winnie The Pooh

Wild Blueberry Muffin Eeyore

Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Cup Pluto

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Stitch

Toasted S'more Baymax

Double Chocolate Mint Chip Cone Maleficent

Watermelon Gelato Oogie Boogie

Blueberry Jam Ice Cream Cone Hades

You will have a major sweet tooth and sugar rush after collecting these cuties, and Disney Parks pins are always hot. The mystery theme is always fun, but for a $34.99 price, it is pretty steep for some fans. However, these are perfect little collectibles for Disney fans this holiday season, and you never know what you will get. The Oogie Boogie Gelato, Donald Duck Cake Pop and Chip & Dale Truffles are just fantastic. Fans can test their luck at Disney Parks as well as online with shopDisney here. Good Luck!

Your Favorite Disney Characters Get a Sweet Makeover

"We have a tasty treat for your Disney pin collection with our Munchlings designs. Inspired by the plush toys combining favorite characters and fun snacks, each blind pack contains two randomly selected pins from a possibility of 16 different designs."

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from 16 overall designs in the set*

You won't know which pins you have until you open the box*

Entire Disney Munchlings Series 1 includes:

Enameled cloisonné

Nickel finish

Disney Pin Trading 2022 backstamp

Mickey icon pin backs