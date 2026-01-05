Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Disney Parks Unveils New Star Wars Droid Factory Build-A-Droid Series

A new set of Star Wars Droid Factory collectibles are here from Disney Parks including the first ever Build-A-Droid series

Disney has launched a fresh monthly collectible program called Droid Factory Friday, where a new Star Wars Droid Factory figure is released on the first Friday of each month. Every droid in this series is uniquely designed and inspired by different parts of the Star Wars galaxy, including films, Disney+ shows, animated series, games, and possibly books. These new figures are more detailed than past Droid Factory figures and will be available in card-back packaging, accompanied by a collectible trading card. R5-K6 is up first, who is an Original Trilogy astromech that served the Alliance with the Red Squadron.

Everything you love about Star Wars droids is captured here, with R5 getting a nice red sculpt with intricate details and moving arms. To make things more interesting, R5-K6 is the first figure to be released for Disney's new Build-A-Droid series. When you collect all six figures in the first wave, Star Wars fans will build a bonus droid. TC-332 is the first droid to be offered and was one of the TC Protocol Droids that were used by the Separatists during the Clone Wars. They specialized in logistics, communication, and even battle protocols, making them a nice addition to any collection. R5-K6 is already up for purchase on shopDisney and will also be offered at Disney Parks for $19.99.

R5-K6 Droid Factory Figure – Build-A-Droid Series – Star Wars

"R5-K6 was an R5 droid that served in the Alliance to Restore the Republic's Red Squadron during the Galactic Civil War against the Galactic Empire. Here, the distinctive red droid is replicated in detail as a Star Wars Droid Factory figure. Part of a new Droid Factory Build-A-Droid program, R5-K6 comes with an extra piece. When you collect all six figures in the 1st Launch, you will be able to build your own TC-332 droid."

Magic in the details

Part of a new monthly Droid Factory Build-A-Droid program

Includes Droid Factory Build-A-Droid piece

Collect all six of the Droid Factory Build-A-Droid pieces to complete the TC-332 droid, each sold separately

Includes diagram showing the completed TC-332 droid and the six different pieces

Includes collector card

Collect all Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

