Disney Reveals Spooky The Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set

Ghosts, Ghouls, and Monsters are starting to arrive as we get closer and closer to the month of October. Hallow's Eve is only around the corner, and that means plenty of new spooky and haunted merchandise is on the way. It looks like Disney is getting into the Halloween spirit as they unveiled a brand new collectible from their high attraction, The Haunted Mansion. Over the past couple of years, shopDisney has started to feature a lot of the exclusive Disney Parks merchandise. I think this is a great thing giving a timed-release for these items, but I think it is even better they are arriving online. Vacation and Park prices have only increased, so it makes perfect sense to bring these items straight to fans.

The newest arrival is The Haunted Mansion Chess Set that lights up, giving the ghostly translucent pieces life. Iconic Haunted Mansion characters are featured on the game pieces with the Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, and even the Decapitated Knight. This spooky chess set is very well designed and will make an excellent collectible for any Disney Parks or Mansion fan. The Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set was created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort and is priced at $99.99. Luckily, shopDisney has it on their site right here, and you can buy it now and have it here for Halloween!

"Knight time is especially scary when you play with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set! The translucent pieces, featuring characters from the popular attraction, are illuminated when placed on the light-up board. Just hope you're not too frightened to move!"

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Set includes light-up chessboard and 32 pieces (16 white/16 blue), and USB cable

Board lights up (charge up with included USB cable)

Characters featured include Hitchhiking Ghosts, Madame Leota, Hatbox Ghost, Decapitated Knight, Caretaker, raven pawns, and bat pawns

Comes in box with carry handle

Inspired by Disney's The Haunted Mansion attraction

The bare necessities

Ages 8+

Chess pieces: PVC

Chessboard and base: ABS

Chessboard: 14" x 14" x 2 1/2"

Rook: 2 2/3" H

Knight:- 2 3/4" H

Bishop: 3 1/8" H

Queen: 3 1/4" H

King: 3 1/4" H

Bat Pawn: 1 7/8" H

Raven Pawn: 1 7/8" H

Imported