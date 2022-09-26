Disney Reveals Unique Friends and Family Mystery Pin Collection

It is no secret that Disney Parks easily has one of the biggest pin collector fandoms around. Their pins are unique, and fun, and the limited edition ones sell out extremely fast. Pins are a fantastic way to express yourself, and I love snagging up the occasional pin here and there. Disney is currently having its Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022, and a massive assortment of new and collectible pins have arrived. One of these new sets easily popped out, and that is the Friends and Family in Park Languages Mystery Pin Blind Pack. These mystery packs feature two random pins with a total of 14 different designs to collect.

These pins stand out as, over these 14 designs, they all feature different multilanguage banners representing the Disney Theme Parks. Most of us watch all these movies in English, but most of these movies take place all over the world, and Disney is reverting them to their true language, which is awesome. Mulan is based in China, Beauty and the Beast is in France, Luca is in Italy, and we even have some special languages from Star Wars, Marvel, and Avatar. These are truly unique sets of pins, and they can be purchased right here with a 2-pack costing $29.99.

"Friends are family are beloved in any language with this Mystery Pin Collection featuring favorite Disney character groupings and banners representing the languages of the Disney Parks. Each blind pack contains 2 randomly selected pins from a possibility of 14 different designs."

Limited Release

Each box contains 2 randomly selected pins from 14 overall designs in the series*

You won't know which pins you have until you open the box*

Friends and Family in Park Languages Series includes 14 different designs as shown; Luke and Leia with Darth Vader; Mulan with Hua Zhou and Hua Li; Anna, Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf; The Lost Boys; Lumiere with Cogsworth; Snow White with Dopey and Grumpy; Luca, Alberto and Giulia; Miguel, Hector, and Dante; Mickey with Minnie; Goofy with Donald, Hiro with Baymax, Aladdin with Genie and Abu; Black Panther with Shuri; Ranuni with Janino

Mutlilanguage banners representing the Disney Theme Parks

Enameled cloisonné

Glitter and marbelized fill accents

Nickel finish

Disney Pin Trading 2022 backstamp

Mickey icon pin backs

Part of the Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022